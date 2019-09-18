UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stands With Kashmiris, To Never Betray Them: Qureshi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 03:25 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that Pakistan was fully cognizant of the situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, stood with the people of Kashmir and would continue to extend its moral and diplomatic support to them till realization of their just demand for self-determination in line with the UN Security Council Resolutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that Pakistan was fully cognizant of the situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, stood with the people of Kashmir and would continue to extend its moral and diplomatic support to them till realization of their just demand for self-determination in line with the UN Security Council Resolutions.

"Pakistan stands with Kashmiris. We are right behind you. The world can turn their eyes from you, but we will not betray our brethren. It is the decision of the government and people of Pakistan as well as Imran Khan, an elected prime minister of Pakistan", Qureshi said while addressing the National Parliamentarians Conference on Kashmir.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose government has so far been successful in reviving and highlighting the Kashmir dispute at world fora after decades, would also effectively present the case of Kashmiris in his upcoming speech during the UN General Assembly session on September 27.

The Foreign Minister said that it was owing to the diplomatic efforts of the present government in Pakistan that the issue of Kashmir was discussed by the UN Security Council after 54 years, adding the international media was also highlighting the grave human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir, which had entered 45th day of siege and curfew imposed by the Indian forces.

He also mentioned the September 17 discussion by European Parliament on Kashmir after 12 years as a victory of Pakistan's diplomatic efforts as well as for the just struggle of Kashmiris.

Qureshi said the European Parliament not only accepted Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as a dispute that needed to be resolved in line with the UN Security Council Resolutions but also expressed its concern over the deteriorating human rights situation in IOK.

The Foreign Minister, who also attended and represented Pakistan at the UN Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva, said during the meeting he highlighted the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and his statement was endorsed by many countries including the members from European Union countries.

Similarly, he said, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) had also condemned the August 5 action of Indian government that revoked the special status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister appreciated the holding of National Parliamentarians Conference on Kashmir as an "important step" and said it would give a clearmessage to world that all political forces and parliament in Pakistan wereunited and had unanimous view on Kashmir issue.

