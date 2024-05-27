Pakistan Stands With Minorities: Tahir Ashrafi
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 10:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Allama Tahir Ashrafi on Monday visited Mujahid Colony Sargodha where an alleged incident of desecration occurred.
Ashrafi met the Christian community and assured for early justice.
He said that Pakistan was an Islamic republic and the constitution of the country would never allow anyone to play with the lives of minorities. He said that this blind game was played to destabilize Pakistan.
He said that Pakistan was on the path of prosperity and progress while some enemies of the country wanted to destabilize it.
He appreciated all the law enforcement agencies, police and media for bringing the situation under control and normalize the situation.
He said that the incumbent government was struggling hard to uplift the minorities and was giving much respect to them.
Tahir Ashrafi said that zero tolerance policy would be adopted against the responsible of the incident.
