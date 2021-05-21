UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stands With Oppressed Palestinians: KP Speaker

Fri 21st May 2021 | 05:10 PM

Pakistan stands with oppressed Palestinians: KP speaker

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani here Friday said that today the entire Pakistan nation stood with the oppressed Palestinians in support of their just and legitimate struggle against Israel.

In a statement issued here, the KP assembly speaker said that in line with the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine, protest rallies were being held across the country to strongly condemn the brutalities of Israel against innocent Palestinian children and women.

He said the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Shah Mahmood Qureshi had adopted a bold and effective stance over the Palestine issue, reflecting the wishes and aspirations of the people of Pakistan.

He regretted that the criminal silence of the so-called champions of human rights organizations and countries over the brutalities and terrorism of Israel.

Today is the day of awakening the world and it is time that the entire world including Muslim Ummah to come forward and play meaningful role for resolution of long standing issues of Kashmir and Palestine, he added.

He said it high time to convey a clear message to Israel and India to stop genocide of oppressed Kashmiris and Palestinians and in this regard entire Muslim Umah have to adopt an unified stand.

He said that the holy mosque of Al-Aqsa Mosque, being the first Qibla of Muslim was awaiting again for a brave commander and leader like Salahuddin Ayyubi.

