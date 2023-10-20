Pakistan stands with Palestinians as ever before: Raja Prevez

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that genocide, massacre and ethnic cleansing of Palestinian men, women, children and elderly in Gaza and adjoining areas is condemnable and reprehensible

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that genocide, massacre and ethnic cleansing of Palestinian men, women, children and elderly in Gaza and adjoining areas is condemnable and reprehensible.

He also underscored that the barbaric and inhumane atrocities committed by Israel are in stark contradiction to settled international laws and tantamount to war crimes.

Further , he emphasized, "The world must not be a silent spectator in this darkest hour of human history. It must come forward immediately and play its due role not only in stopping the mayhem and barbarity of Zionist forces but in resolution of the Palestinian issue in accordance with the UN Security Council and OIC Resolutions."

He expressed these views during his visit to the Embassy of Palestine in Islamabad on Friday.

During his meeting with the Palestinian Emissary to Pakistan Mr. Ahmed Jawad Rabei, the Speaker pledged unwavering support and reiterated Pakistani people, its Parliament and its government have always supported the Palestinian cause and each Pakistani would continue to support Palestine.

He said that every Pakistani has the same sentiments for Palestinian people and is ready to sacrifice everything for the cause of Palestine.

"

While expressing his resolve to stand with people of Palestinians, he said that stopping aid to Gaza is a violation of basic human rights. The Speaker voiced his disapproval of the "double standards" exhibited by champions of Human Rights regarding Israeli aggression.

He said that the "manipulation of facts and the politicization of the situation by a few parties to draw a misleading comparison between Palestinian victims and Israeli aggressors are extremely reprehensible.

Raja Pervez also expressed profound admiration for the courage and sacrifices made by the Palestinian people, including children who are steadfastly resisting oppression with determination and an unwavering spirit.

The Palestinian Ambassador thanked the Speaker for visiting the Embassy of Palestine and extending unwavering support to Palestine in these disturbing times.

The Speaker also inscribed his comments in the condolence book at the Palestinian embassy, conveying his heartfelt sympathy to the people of Palestine and the families of the martyrs who tragically lost their lives in the ruthless Israeli attacks. He also prayed that Palestine would emerge victorious out of this war.