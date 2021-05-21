Pakistan stands with Palestinians: Ijaz Shah

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Minister for Narcotic Control Ijaz Ahmed Shah said on Friday Pakistani people and the government stand shoulder-to-shoulder with their Palestinian brethren as they are facing brutalities inflicted by Israel.

In a statement, he said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the issue of Palestine was effectively highlighted at all the international fora.

While welcoming the ceasefire announced by Israel, he said, "We will continue to raise our voice for a lasting solution to the Palestinian problem."He said, that Israeli barbarity and oppression of innocent Palestinians were against all human norms.

The minister said, an independent Palestinian state in line with the UN General Assembly and the Security Council resolutions, within the internationally agreed parameters, pre-1967 borders was the only solution to the problem.