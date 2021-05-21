UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Stands With Palestinians: Ijaz Shah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 04:09 PM

Pakistan stands with Palestinians: Ijaz Shah

Minister for Narcotic Control Ijaz Ahmed Shah said on Friday Pakistani people and the government stand shoulder-to-shoulder with their Palestinian brethren as they are facing brutalities inflicted by Israel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Minister for Narcotic Control Ijaz Ahmed Shah said on Friday Pakistani people and the government stand shoulder-to-shoulder with their Palestinian brethren as they are facing brutalities inflicted by Israel.

In a statement, he said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the issue of Palestine was effectively highlighted at all the international fora.

While welcoming the ceasefire announced by Israel, he said, "We will continue to raise our voice for a lasting solution to the Palestinian problem."He said, that Israeli barbarity and oppression of innocent Palestinians were against all human norms.

The minister said, an independent Palestinian state in line with the UN General Assembly and the Security Council resolutions, within the internationally agreed parameters, pre-1967 borders was the only solution to the problem.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister United Nations Israel Palestine All Government

Recent Stories

Blast in Chaman leaves 6 people dead, 14 others in ..

20 minutes ago

China willing for 'more extensive, deeper strategi ..

3 minutes ago

G20, EU host global health summit on Covid solutio ..

3 minutes ago

Four butchers arrested over profiteering

4 minutes ago

Farrukh for passage of journalists protection bill ..

4 minutes ago

MI5 chief warns Facebook encryption gives 'free pa ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.