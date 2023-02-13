UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Stands With People Of Turkiye In Testing Times: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2023 | 10:03 PM

Pakistan stands with people of Turkiye in testing times: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday assured Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Paaci that in the testing times, the government and the people of Pakistan stood in strong solidarity with the people of Turkiye

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday assured Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Paaci that in the testing times, the government and the people of Pakistan stood in strong solidarity with the people of Turkiye.

He made the remarks during his visit to the Turkish Embassy here to express condolences over the loss of life and property in the devastating earthquake in Turkiye.

The prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayyaz Sadiq, Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarrar, and Special Assistants to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarrar and Tariq Fatemi.

He conveyed his condolences to the Turkish ambassador and prayed for the victims of the earthquake. He reiterated that Pakistan would continue its rescue and relief efforts for Turkish brothers and sisters until the last affected person was rehabilitated.

The prime minister also highlighted the relief efforts of Pakistan for the earthquake victims of Turkiye. He said Pakistan sent winter tents, blankets, warm clothes and other essential items for the people of Turkey.

The PM said brothers in Turkey were sent assistance by air, sea and road, while the government was also considering to send aid through trains.

He said assistance was being provided on the basis of daily reports from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan's ambassador to Turkey.

The government of Turkey fully helped Pakistan during the earthquake of 2005, floods in 2010 and in the recent floods, he noted.

He asked the Turkish ambassador to inform him about the needs of the people of Turkey so that Pakistan could arrange assistance accordingly.

The ministers, who accompanied the prime minister, also offered their condolences. They said Pakistan's public and private sectors were ready to extend assistance to the people of Turkey.

PM Shehbaz also recorded his remarks in the condolence book.

Thanking the prime minister and the people of Pakistan, the Turkish ambassador said they were touched by the outpouring of sympathy and support from the entire Pakistani nation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Earthquake Prime Minister Turkey Ishaq Dar Visit Road From Government

Recent Stories

Search for survivors slows as Turkey-Syria quake t ..

Search for survivors slows as Turkey-Syria quake toll passes 35,000

2 minutes ago
 SAPM Jawad Sohrab Malik offers condolences to Turk ..

SAPM Jawad Sohrab Malik offers condolences to Turkish ambassador over quake loss ..

2 minutes ago
 Relief to people being ensured: Caretaker Punjab M ..

Relief to people being ensured: Caretaker Punjab Minister for Local Government a ..

2 minutes ago
 Causes of Emergencies With Soyuz, Progress Spacecr ..

Causes of Emergencies With Soyuz, Progress Spacecraft May Be Different - Roscosm ..

2 minutes ago
 Federal govt to be approached for speedy release o ..

Federal govt to be approached for speedy release of funds for merged areas' proj ..

4 minutes ago
 Court seeks challan in case against Pakistan Tehre ..

Court seeks challan in case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Chaudhry Faw ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.