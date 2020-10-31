UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Stands With Quake-hit Turkish Nation Offering Every Help: PM Imran Khan

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 03:29 PM

Pakistan stands with quake-hit Turkish nation offering every help: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday while expressing condolences to Turkish leadership and people over life loss in earthquake, offered "every help" from Pakistan to the Turkish nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday while expressing condolences to Turkish leadership and people over life loss in earthquake, offered "every help" from Pakistan to the Turkish nation.

"My condolences to President Erdogan & the people of Turkey on the loss of precious lives in Izmir earthquake.

We stand with the Turkish nation, offering every help we can give," the prime minister said on Twitter.

He said Pakistan could never forget the way Turkey stood with it when the devastating earthquake hit Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir in 2005.

According to Turkish media, 25 people were killed and 804 injured when a 6.6 magnitude-earthquake jolted Izmir city of Turkey on Friday. At least 743 people were injured in Izmir, and in neighboring provinces, five in Manisa, two in Balikesir and 54 in Aydin.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Imran Khan Earthquake Prime Minister Turkey Twitter Aydin Balikesir Manisa Izmir Azad Jammu And Kashmir Tayyip Erdogan Media From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,121 new COVID-19 cases, 1,295 reco ..

15 minutes ago

GPKSC President urges believers to strictly follow ..

10 seconds ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets first Emiratis ..

30 minutes ago

Three gangs arrested, 50 motorcycles,12 cars recov ..

12 seconds ago

Shibli condoles demise of Saleem Asmi

13 seconds ago

Ivory Coast president seeks third term in tense vo ..

16 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.