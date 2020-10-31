Pakistan stands with quake-hit Turkish nation offering every help: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday while expressing condolences to Turkish leadership and people over life loss in earthquake, offered "every help" from Pakistan to the Turkish nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday while expressing condolences to Turkish leadership and people over life loss in earthquake, offered "every help" from Pakistan to the Turkish nation.

"My condolences to President Erdogan & the people of Turkey on the loss of precious lives in Izmir earthquake.

We stand with the Turkish nation, offering every help we can give," the prime minister said on Twitter.

He said Pakistan could never forget the way Turkey stood with it when the devastating earthquake hit Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir in 2005.

According to Turkish media, 25 people were killed and 804 injured when a 6.6 magnitude-earthquake jolted Izmir city of Turkey on Friday. At least 743 people were injured in Izmir, and in neighboring provinces, five in Manisa, two in Balikesir and 54 in Aydin.