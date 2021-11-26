UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Star Performer At COP26 With Most Effective Pavilion: Lord Aamer

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 08:20 PM

Pakistan star performer at COP26 with most effective pavilion: Lord Aamer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :UK's Conservative Member of the House of Lords, Lord Aamer Sarfraz on Friday said the UK's position was very clear on Pakistan that it was a star performer at COP26.

In his message received here, he said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam was extremely well regarded internationally.

"I visited the Pakistan pavilion myself, which was by far one of the most active and effective pavilions at the summit," Lord Aamer said.

"Pakistanis can be very proud of the global climate leadership their country is taking", the British MP said.

