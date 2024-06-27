National cricket stars Mohammad Irfan and Imran Nazir on Thursday arrived in Kuala Lumpur to participate in the three-day "Meri Cricket Hamari Jeet" tape ball tournament starting June 28 at Club Aman

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) National cricket stars Mohammad Irfan and Imran Nazir on Thursday arrived in Kuala Lumpur to participate in the three-day "Meri Cricket Hamari Jeet" tape ball tournament starting June 28 at Club Aman.

The event will feature eight teams, including Buner Bahadur, Karachi Heroes, and Swat Cheetahs, vying for top honors. The tournament is open to the Pakistani community in Malaysia, with free registration available through local Pakistani restaurants and establishments. The event will conclude on June 30 with cultural performances by renowned Pakistani artists, including Jibran Raheel and Sophia Kaif.

APP/ahr/378