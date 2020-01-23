UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Starts Air Passengers' Screening After Coronavirus's Outbreak In China

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 08:20 PM

Pakistan starts air passengers' screening after coronavirus's outbreak in China

Pakistan has started screening all the passengers arriving from China after the breakout of coronavirus there, causing respiratory diseases in animals, birds and humans

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan has started screening all the passengers arriving from China after the breakout of coronavirus there, causing respiratory diseases in animals, birds and humans.

"In view of the current outbreak of coronavirus in China, Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has introduced new screening measures to prevent the virus from entering the country through air travelers," a CAA press release said.

The authority said screening measures focused on screening all the passengers coming in from China to Islamabad through 17 weekly flights "for possible symptoms that the deadly virus causes." As per the preventive measures at Islamabad International Airport, "every passenger from a Chinese flight" would have to pass through health counters set up by the Pakistan CAA at International Arrivals level 2.

At the facility, a doctor and two paramedics from government health department would screen the passengers through thermal body scanning machines and thermometers, simultaneously.

In case someone is identified as the virus-carrier, he/she would be kept in isolation rooms designated by the CAA for such passengers till their shifting to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital to keep the patient in quarantine.

However, at Jinnah International Airport, Allama Iqbal International Airport and Bacha Khan International Airport, the CAA has also installed state of the art thermal scanner at arrivals for immediate identification of the infected passengers by health officials. A quarantine room has already been provided to health department for tackling such cases as per international standards.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad China Doctor All From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

45 minutes ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

1 hour ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

1 hour ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

45 minutes ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

2 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.