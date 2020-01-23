Pakistan has started screening all the passengers arriving from China after the breakout of coronavirus there, causing respiratory diseases in animals, birds and humans

"In view of the current outbreak of coronavirus in China, Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has introduced new screening measures to prevent the virus from entering the country through air travelers," a CAA press release said.

The authority said screening measures focused on screening all the passengers coming in from China to Islamabad through 17 weekly flights "for possible symptoms that the deadly virus causes." As per the preventive measures at Islamabad International Airport, "every passenger from a Chinese flight" would have to pass through health counters set up by the Pakistan CAA at International Arrivals level 2.

At the facility, a doctor and two paramedics from government health department would screen the passengers through thermal body scanning machines and thermometers, simultaneously.

In case someone is identified as the virus-carrier, he/she would be kept in isolation rooms designated by the CAA for such passengers till their shifting to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital to keep the patient in quarantine.

However, at Jinnah International Airport, Allama Iqbal International Airport and Bacha Khan International Airport, the CAA has also installed state of the art thermal scanner at arrivals for immediate identification of the infected passengers by health officials. A quarantine room has already been provided to health department for tackling such cases as per international standards.