Pakistan starts campaign at diplomatic level for IMO elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Ministry of Maritime Affairs has started a vigorous diplomatic campaign for winning the elections for International Maritime Organization's (IMO) category C being held next year.

According to ministry, after 1999, the present government had decided to take part in the elections of IMO, said a press release issued here on Friday.

In this regard, diplomats and ambassadors were briefed here about the Blue Economy vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi.

The minister said that previous year, he went IMO and for the first time any Pakistani Minister also delivered speech at IMO.

He informed the diplomats that Pakistan would contest elections for Category C at IMO next year.

The briefing was attended by diplomats and ambassadors of Bahrain, Bangladesh, China, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Maldives, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Turkmenistan, Yemen, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Haider Zaidi that Pakistan had no shortage of resources and efforts was being underway to bring prosperity with good governance Blue Economy concept was introduced by Prime Minister Imran Khan's government' for the first time.

He said the port authorities were running the cities all over in the world, adding that New York Port Authority ran the whole city.

He said that New York Airport, Train, Bus Service and Link Tunnel was owned by New York Port Authority.

With construction Port, all the development work being carried by the Port Authority under its jurisdiction, he added.

The minister said that after becoming Minister for Maritime Affairs, he desired to bring prosperity through ports in Karachi.

Haider Zaidi said that for the first time in country history, the present government was giving top priority to the ports and sea trade.

He said that new shipping policy was announced which would bring development in the private sector .

He said that under the impact of new shipping policy, very soon, we would see registration of shipping companies and it would also help job security of the seafarer.

He said that the seafarers data was digitized and made available on website, adding that "our Seafarers were highly qualified".

The minister said that the support of all the countries was required to resolve the issue related to seafarers visa.

The minister further said that Port Qasim and Karachi Port would be connected through modern bus service.

He said that his ministry also providing its support to Balochistan province for the promoting coastal tourism.

He said that Pakistan had 1100 kilometer long coastal line and full of sea resources, adding that previous year, 90 million ton cargo was handled.