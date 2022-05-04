UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Starts Journey To Become Genuine Democratic State: Sanaullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Pakistan starts journey to become genuine democratic state: Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :Extending Eid greetings to people, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Tuesday that Pakistan has started its journey for becoming a genuine and vibrant Islamic, constitutional and democratic state.

In his Eid-ul-Fitr message, the minister prayed Allah Almighty to accept all the acts of worship performed by the Muslims during the month of Ramazan and prayed Allah Almighty to protect Pakistan from all kinds of challenges.

He vowed providing solace to the people with each passing day during their stint in government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Interior Minister Rana SanaUllah Muslim All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

15 hours ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

24 hours ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

24 hours ago
 Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housi ..

Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housing Initiatives Amid Rising Hom ..

24 hours ago
 West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in ..

West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in Agreement With Kiev - Scholz

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.