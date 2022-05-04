Pakistan starts journey to become genuine democratic state: Sanaullah

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :Extending Eid greetings to people, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Tuesday that Pakistan has started its journey for becoming a genuine and vibrant Islamic, constitutional and democratic state.

In his Eid-ul-Fitr message, the minister prayed Allah Almighty to accept all the acts of worship performed by the Muslims during the month of Ramazan and prayed Allah Almighty to protect Pakistan from all kinds of challenges.

He vowed providing solace to the people with each passing day during their stint in government.