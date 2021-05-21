UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Starts Local Production Of Anti-Covid Vaccine: NA Informed

Fri 21st May 2021 | 05:37 PM

Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Nausheen Hamid told the house during question hour that the first batch of CanSino vaccine is currently being manufactured at the National Institute of Health (NIH) and this will be available for administration to the people by the end of this month.

The Parliamentary Secretary said out of the total stock of vaccine doses imported, ninety one percent were purchased by the government while the remaining nine percent were gifted by China.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said the government is working to revive Pakistan Railways. The private sector is also being involved for this purpose.

Parliamentary Secretary for Industries and Production Aliya Hamza Malik said the government is developing a National Industrial Policy to strengthen the industrial baseline in the country.

She said we are also revising the auto policy for the growth of the automobile sector.

Taking the floor, Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif said the unanimous resolution passed by the lower house the other day in support of Palestinian people represents the aspirations of the people of Pakistan and the entire Muslim Ummah. He said this resolution will be presented to the UN office today.

PTI Leader Aamir Dogar said the whole house is on the same page for the cause of Palestinians.

The Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill, 2021 and the Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation (Amendment) bill, 2021 were laid before the house today.

The house will now meet on Monday at four pm.

