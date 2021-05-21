Pakistan starts local production of anti-Covid vaccine: National Assembly informed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Nausheen Hamid on Friday informed the National Assembly that Pakistan had started local production of anti-Covid vaccine.

Responding to various questions during the question hour, Nausheen said the first batch of CanSino vaccine was currently being manufactured at the National Institute of Health (NIH), which would be available for administration to the people by the end of current month.

She said out of total stock of vaccine doses imported, 91 percent were purchased by the government while the remaining 9 percent were gifted by China.