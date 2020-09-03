Pakistan starts to rise by breaking shackles of corruption, mismanagement: President

President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said that having broken the shackles of corruption and mismanagement, Pakistan has started rising and was on a tipping point to emerge as a strong and developed nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said that having broken the shackles of corruption and mismanagement, Pakistan has started rising and was on a tipping point to emerge as a strong and developed nation.

"Keep alert, You are a changing nation and fast changing nation� People are recognizing� You have started rising by breaking the shackles of corruption and mismanagement," the president said addressing the 3rd ICCI Achievement Award 2020 here.

Hosted by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), the ceremony was attended by Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz, Commerce Advisor Abdul Razzak Dawood and SAPM on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain besides hundreds of the people from business community of Islamabad.

The president congratulated the award recipients hailing from the business community, city administration, academia and medicine for their excellent contribution in their respective fields throughout the year, particularly during the nation's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing the gathering, the president said though the pandemic had adversely impacted the national growth, but consequent to government's prudent policies, the country managed to make a comeback.

He said contrary to other countries, Pakistan was the first nation to oppose the blanket lockdown just to support the living of daily wagers. Such sympathy towards the poor would become a national culture casting positive impact on the future generation, he added.

While highlighting Pakistan's high moral values of hosting millions of refuges and generous support towards the countrymen during earthquake and floods, the president said many countries had come up to the conclusion that the world must learn lesson from Pakistan's COVID-19 success story.

He eulogized the unprecedented discipline showed by the people during the pandemic, particularly after the government allowed Tarawih prayer during Holy Ramzan which helped contained the spread of coronavirus.

This was the first outdoor event addressed by the president after COVID-19, with the moderator repeatedly urging the audience to observe social distancing and wear masks, also placed at the entrance.

The president, who earlier distributed awards among the nominees, urged the business community to adopt honesty as their basic characteristic which should also become a symbol of Muslim traders across the globe.

He viewed that the strong institutions and long term political decisions were a must for stable economy.

He also called for branding of Pakistan's products to promote the Made in Pakistan brand globally.

He said putting to rest the notions of any recession or bankruptcy, the people were recognizing the business and incentive-laden policies of the incumbent government which had also been manifested by the pakistan stock exchange which emerged as one of best performing stock exchange in the region.

In his address, Commerce Advisor Abdul Razzak Dawood said having averted the feared default, Pakistan's economy had made as successful comeback with shrinking current account deficit and appreciating local Currency.

He reiterated the government's resolve to make Pakistan as export-led economy by promoting the Made in Pakistan brand. He hoped that considering the ongoing measures by the government, Pakistan's ranking in ease of doing business would further improve in the future.

The advisor said the government was striving hard to remove all hurdles from local government level to top to bring ease for the businesses.

Earlier, President ICCI Muhammad Ahmed Waheed highlighted the Chamber's contribution to support the national economy as well as making the country green and pollution free.

While lauding the construction package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said it would do miracle to turn around the economy. He also assured the support of business community to address the woes of people of Karachi suffering after heavy rains.