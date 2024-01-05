Pakistan Startup Fund to be launched on January 9: Minister

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2024 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Dr. Umar Saif, announced on Friday that the Pakistan Startup Fund is set to be launched on January 9.

In an interview with private tv channels, Dr. Saif expressed confidence in the immense potential of Pakistani youth, highlighting that Pakistan is the world's second-largest online workforce.

Over the past four years, Pakistani startups have attracted nearly $800 million in foreign investment, according to Dr.

Saif.

He also mentioned that Pakistan ranks as the seventh-largest market for mobile phones globally, with 75 million broadband users.

Dr. Saif said social media users in Pakistan, surpass the total population of Canada.

Discussing initiatives for IT education, Dr. Umar Saif mentioned ongoing efforts to conduct tests for IT scholarships, indicating a commitment to fostering talent and innovation in the technology sector.

