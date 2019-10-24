UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Status As Top Reformer In S Asia A Big Achievement: PIAF

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 05:41 PM

Pakistan status as top reformer in S Asia a big achievement: PIAF

Pakistan Industrial and Traders Association Front Chairman Mian Nauman Kabir has welcomed the status of Top Reformer' in South Asia given by the World Bank to Pakistan for introducing new reforms

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th October, 2019) Pakistan Industrial and Traders Association Front Chairman Mian Nauman Kabir has welcomed the status of Top Reformer' in South Asia given by the World Bank to Pakistan for introducing new reforms.It is a big achievement, he said and proposed the government for further structural reforms to address its longstanding issues, besides strengthening of institutions through legal framework to help economy be competitive.PIAF chairman said that Pakistan's ranking has improved for the first time in last fifteen years in �Ease of Doing Business Index' and now the country stands at 136th rank.He highlighted the government's focus on improving the ease-of-doing-business, as the results of the first quarter of the financial year had indicated that Pakistan's economy was on the path to stabilization and the reforms were demonstrating positive outcomes.

Nauman Kabir said that this year, the World Bank recognized six of the nine reforms, after which Pakistan became the fastest-growing country in South Asia.Quoting the report of World Bank, he said that Pakistan showed significant improvements in 6 fields including start-up business, obtaining construction permits, obtaining power supply and property registration, paying taxes and trading across borders.Moreover, the World Bank recognized that the process of computerized Punjab Land Records, introduced in the tenure of former Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, has improved the registration of property.PIAF vice chairman Javed Siddiqi said that the government's macroeconomic adjustment and demand management policies for stabilization have started making an impact as visible in the moderate growth of 3.3 percent in the FY2019.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Chief Minister World Bank Business Punjab Government Asia

Recent Stories

IHC seeks medical report of Nawaz Sharif, summons ..

5 minutes ago

Gold price remains stable, traded at Rs 87,000 per ..

10 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

10 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

10 minutes ago

Rupee stands stable against Dollar in interbank

4 minutes ago

Up-gradation of railway track to open more job opp ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.