Pakistan status as top reformer in S Asia a big achievement: PIAF

Pakistan Industrial and Traders Association Front Chairman Mian Nauman Kabir has welcomed the status of Top Reformer' in South Asia given by the World Bank to Pakistan for introducing new reforms

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th October, 2019) Pakistan Industrial and Traders Association Front Chairman Mian Nauman Kabir has welcomed the status of Top Reformer' in South Asia given by the World Bank to Pakistan for introducing new reforms.It is a big achievement, he said and proposed the government for further structural reforms to address its longstanding issues, besides strengthening of institutions through legal framework to help economy be competitive.PIAF chairman said that Pakistan's ranking has improved for the first time in last fifteen years in �Ease of Doing Business Index' and now the country stands at 136th rank.He highlighted the government's focus on improving the ease-of-doing-business, as the results of the first quarter of the financial year had indicated that Pakistan's economy was on the path to stabilization and the reforms were demonstrating positive outcomes.

Nauman Kabir said that this year, the World Bank recognized six of the nine reforms, after which Pakistan became the fastest-growing country in South Asia.Quoting the report of World Bank, he said that Pakistan showed significant improvements in 6 fields including start-up business, obtaining construction permits, obtaining power supply and property registration, paying taxes and trading across borders.Moreover, the World Bank recognized that the process of computerized Punjab Land Records, introduced in the tenure of former Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, has improved the registration of property.PIAF vice chairman Javed Siddiqi said that the government's macroeconomic adjustment and demand management policies for stabilization have started making an impact as visible in the moderate growth of 3.3 percent in the FY2019.