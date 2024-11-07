Pakistan Steel Delegation Meets Mayor Karachi, Discusses Water Supply Issues
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2024 | 04:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) A delegation of Pakistan Steel met Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab here at Chairman's Secretariat at Karsaz on Thursday and discussed the water supply issues of residential area of the Steel Mill, Steel Town, Gulshan Hadeed Phase 1, 2 and Extension Phase 3.
The Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad, Chief Operating Officer Water Corporation Engineer Asadullah Khan, MPAs Sajid Jokhio, Raja Razaq Baloch, Chairman Bin Qasim Town Muhammad Asghar Shaheen and CEO Pakistan Steels Asad islam was also participated in the meeting via online while Syed Mahmood Abbas Rizvi was part of the Pakistan Steel delegation.
On this occasion, the Pakistan Steel Mill administration expressed its desire to hand over its water system to the Water Corporation, while the Water Corporation demanded that the complete water system be handed over to the Pakistan Steel Mill. The Water Corporation officials clarified that if the Pakistan Steel Mill hands over its complete system, including the Zero Point Steel Canal and filter plant, to the Water Corporation, it would ensure water supply in the adjacent areas. In addition, Pakistan Steel Mill should also have to pay its outstanding dues of Rs 11 billion to the Water Corporation as soon as possible because the Water Corporation has to pay its dues to its retired employees.
Pakistan Steel Mill officials said final decision will be taken after approval of the board of Directors.
According to the Water Corporation spokesperson, until an agreement is reached, the Steel Mill administration would be responsible for supplying water to Gulshan-e-Hadeed Phase 1, Phase 2, Distribution Network Extension Phase 3, Township Steel Town, industrial consumers, and other residential communities and housing societies because the residential areas of Pakistan Steel Mill, Steel Town, Gulshan-e-Hadeed Phase 1, Phase 2, and Extension Phase 3 do not fall under the category of Water Corporation under the new Water Corporation Act 2023.
He said the areas falling within the land of Pakistan Steel Mill are not included in the Water Corporation system under the new Water Corporation Act because there is a constitutional body of Pakistan Steel Mill under which the above areas fall under the category of Pakistan Steel Mill. Water Corporation is providing its bulk water supply system through Karachi- Gajju Canal and uninterrupted water is being supplied to Steel Mill, spokesman added.
Recent Stories
Trump will not ask for Imran Khan’s release, believes Khawaja Asif
Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: Mohsin Naqvi
Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024
Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised to fuel warming
China congratulates Trump on election victory
Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full power in Congress
Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day
'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says after remarkable win as US presi ..
Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing
As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government faces 'hardcore' reform
More Stories From Pakistan
-
13-member NIM delegation visits CCPO office7 seconds ago
-
15 dead, 1,445 injured in 1,367 accidents in Punjab12 seconds ago
-
Trump will not ask for Imran Khan’s release, believes Khawaja Asif38 seconds ago
-
Graduation ceremony of 150th GD (P), 96th Engineer, 106th Air Defence held10 minutes ago
-
Rs 12 Billion disbursed to 7,102 beneficiaries in Sindh under PM’s Youth Loan Scheme10 minutes ago
-
54 suspects arrested, weapons recovered10 minutes ago
-
First neonatal care unit inaugurated at BMC-MTI, SWABI10 minutes ago
-
Father, son shot dead in Rustam, accused arrested10 minutes ago
-
Man electrocuted20 minutes ago
-
Motorway Police hands over lost mobile phone to traveller30 minutes ago
-
Closure of primary schools in KP exposes Education Emergency claims40 minutes ago
-
Immediate regulation on emerging tobacco, nicotine products: SPARC40 minutes ago