Pakistan Stepping Forward To Help Quake-hit People Of Turkiye: Qamar Zaman Kaira

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Tuesday said that Pakistan was stepping forward to help quake-hit people of Turkiye.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that people and the government of Pakistan were standing with the quake victims of Turkiye.

"Pakistan can't leave Turkiye in this hour of trial," he stated.

Commenting on the APC meeting, he said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was visiting Turkiye to express solidarity with the quake-victims. He said, there was no harm to convene All Parties Conference meeting in the next two days.

He said the APC meeting was called to review the strategy to wipe out terrorism. He said Pakistan had suffered a lot due to terrorism.

