Pakistan stepping up support for international research to fight COVID-19 : Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry Friday announced that Pakistan would be started the first phase of 'clinical trial for a novel coronavirus vaccine', as the world's scientists including Pakistan in race to find a way to combat the deadly pathogen.

Talking to private news channel, Fawad ch said Pakistan is fully contributing to the 66 global studies being conducted on Coronavirus adopting three different approaches including Re-purposed Drugs, Antibodies and Vaccines.

This is Pakistan's major step towards international efforts for controlling COVID-19 disease mortality, he said, adding, the quality of Testing kits not be compromised anymore under DRAP authority it would be strictly checked.

Hopefully Pakistan would be among the list of those countries which defeating Coronavirus", the minister said.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) had also prepared a strict rules and regulations for quality Testing Kits in country, he added.

All the major health researchers in the world were focusing on this research and Pakistan was also included in such efforts, he added.

Fawad said we were in dire need of safety kits, masks and ventilators amid COVID-19 outbreak, while we have increased our capacity in health system against this pandemic and now we will start manufacturing the ventilators indigenous on our own.

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has completed legal proceedings in this regard and licensing process will start within a week before manufacturing, he added.

He said the people should follow the guidelines as precautionary measures and observe social distancing, stay at home and thus stay strong.

Fawad Chaudhry said, "It is a matter of happiness that Pakistan's young engineers and Scientists are standing with us in this difficult time".

The minister added that a team led by Dr Attaur Rahman was also closely working with the World Health Organization for the development of an anti-coronavirus vaccine.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has granted permission for conducting clinical trials for COVID-19 patients and trials of locally produced ventilators would also be started soon in Pakistan, he added.

Pakistani researchers working under government-approved projects, adding, they can develop a vaccine for coronavirus but the process will take little time, he added.

He also admires Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman for leading this clinical trials for the vaccine.

As with all drugs and medical devices, government will assess and monitor the safety and effectiveness of all products authorized under the DRAP.

The minister urged the people to avoid social and religious gatherings and meetings with people, adding, citizens should adopt volunteer isolation; this is the only solution to contain coronavirus".