Pakistan steps into new era of digital education with state-of-the-art 'Data Centre': Chairman HEC

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2025 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) To harness technology for educational excellence, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has launched Pakistan's inaugural state-of-the-art Data Centre at NED Universities, dedicated to safeguarding data from public and private educational institutions and promoting data-driven decision-making.
Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad in his exclusive conversation with a private news channel, this cutting-edge facility will securely store and manage data from all public and private higher education institutions nationwide, paving the way for harnessing technology to achieve educational excellence.
"I am delighted to announce the successful deployment of the state-of-the-art Tier-III Certified Astrolabe Data Center, a landmark achievement in our efforts to strengthen Pakistan's digital and academic infrastructure, he added.
This cutting-edge facility, designed, built, and deployed by DWP Technologies, will serve as a robust digital backbone for our higher education sector, empowering institutions to drive innovation, research, and academic
excellence, he said.
He said the Data Centre is expected to enhance the country's education system by providing a centralized platform for data management, analysis, research and dissemination.
This will enable policymakers, educators and researchers to make data-driven decisions, ultimately leading to improved academic outcomes and a more efficient education system, he mentioned.
The launch of this cutting-edge Data Centre underscores HEC's unwavering dedication to elevating Pakistan's higher education landscape through technological advancements, propelling the nation to the forefront of the global IT arena, he added.
This visionary Data Centre is the culmination of HEC's steadfast efforts to propel Pakistan's higher education sector into the digital age, earning the nation a coveted spot on the global IT landscape and empowering scholars, researchers, and innovators to push the boundaries of academic excellence, Chairman mentioned.
He announced the establishment of two state-of-the-art Data Centres in Karachi and Lahore, marking a significant milestone in Pakistan's higher education journey and propelling the nation to the forefront of the global IT arena.
I would also like to express my appreciation to the government of Pakistan for their unwavering support and vision for a digitally empowered Pakistan, he added.
Their commitment to investing in education and technology has been instrumental in making this project a reality, he admired.
We will continue to invest in initiatives that foster a culture of innovation, research, and collaboration, ultimately propelling Pakistan's higher education sector to new heights, he concluded.
