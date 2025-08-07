Pakistan steps up climate action, needs urban reforms: Expert

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Climate expert Dr. Zainab Naeem on Thursday said that Pakistan has made progress in climate action over the past 10 to 12 years.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that these steps are meaningful, but more urgent actions are needed in urban planning.

She said that climate planning has been neglected, citing the Swat floods, where a riverside hotel destroyed in 2010 was rebuilt in the same spot and swept away again in 2022 due to poor enforcement.

She said that the real estate and construction sectors must be included in climate planning in the country.

She urged the government to focus on local action and build infrastructure that can handle future climate risks.

She also stressed that construction waste is blocking natural waterways, which leads to floods and droughts.