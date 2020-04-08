Pakistan Stock Exchange launches surveillance system pilot version

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Stock Exchange integrated and successfully completed the pilot run of the surveillance system in the last week of March 2020 in close coordination with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

In this exercise the SZSE pilot version of surveillance software has been successfully Integrated with existing trading system of psx to further strengthen the market surveillance capabilities of PSX, said release on Wednesday.

In November 2019, pakistan stock exchange signed a contract with Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) for the acquisition of a Trading & Surveillance System to bring the technological and operational systems of PSX at par with other stock exchanges around the world. The new Surveillance System Pilot project has been completed with access provided to surveillance department of PSX, who can now monitor trading on real-time basis.

PSX's Chief Executive Officer Farrukh Khan, while announcing the completion of the pilot said that this system was the elementary or pilot version of the main Surveillance Software of Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE), which would be fully integrated with the new trading system once it was implemented by PSX in the next phase, expected to be completed by January 2021.

The successful pilot of the surveillance system was the stepping stone towards the fulfillment of our ambition of having the best in class trading and surveillance system for PSX. This is the lead system which sets the basis for initiation of the more complex surveillance system at PSX in the months to come.

"The trading and surveillance system provides for a solid, robust and contemporary trading platform for the benefit of all stakeholders and investors of PSX," he added.

At present, the new surveillance system has been integrated with the existing KATS (Karachi Automated Trading System) on real time basis. The production version of surveillance system will be a state of the art system which would consist of features such as real-time monitoring, Ex-post investigation, Trade replay, Data query and reporting, Case management, Surveillance task management, Security and audit, and Job schedule system.

These are essential features of surveillance systems operational in the major stock exchanges of the world and shall be at PSX, as well, which will benefit all stakeholders of Pakistan Stock Exchange. A robust surveillance system is a prerequisite for a fair and transparent securities markets.

In a review meeting earlier today, the PSX BOD members and SECP recorded their appreciation for the teams of Information Technology (IT) department-PSX & Surveillance department-PSX as well as for the technology partners at SZSE, who despite the lock down in China and Pakistan, functioned remotely to complete the project on time. This was an example of focused and dedicated team work, without which the launch of pilot version of surveillance software could not have been possible.