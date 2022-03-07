Pakistan Stock Exchange, in collaboration with UN Women, International Finance Corporation, Women On Board and Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance will hold an event to celebrate International Women's Day 2022 on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Stock Exchange, in collaboration with UN Women, International Finance Corporation, Women On board and Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance will hold an event to celebrate International Women's Day 2022 on Tuesday.

It will start at 9:30am at the Trading Hall of the exchange.

The event will include Gong ceremony which is the opening bell for trading of the day, speeches, and panel discussion.

The ceremony will be attended by prominent women in leadership roles in our society, corporate world and industry.