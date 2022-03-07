UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Stock Exchange To Celebrate Int'l Women Day

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2022 | 06:44 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange, in collaboration with UN Women, International Finance Corporation, Women On Board and Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance will hold an event to celebrate International Women's Day 2022 on Tuesday

It will start at 9:30am at the Trading Hall of the exchange.

The event will include Gong ceremony which is the opening bell for trading of the day, speeches, and panel discussion.

The ceremony will be attended by prominent women in leadership roles in our society, corporate world and industry.

