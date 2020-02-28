Pakistan Stock Exchange to provide GCU students practical knowledge

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Regional Office and Government College University (GCU) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation in providing financial literacy and training to the students

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and PSE Limited Regional In-charge Sarmad Hussain signed the MoU at a ceremony organized by the GCU Directorate of Academic Planning and External Links (AP&EL).

GCU Registrar Dr Shaukat Ali, Treasurer Abid Shahzad, Deans Prof Dr Raiz Ahmad and Prof Dr Sultan Shah, and Department of Commerce & Finance Incharge Nosheen Rashool were also present.

According to the 6-point accord, both the institutions have agreed to launch a jointseminars, training and conferences about the role of capital markets in world economy.