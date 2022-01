Pakistan stock market claims highest profit in 10 years: Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that Pakistan stock market has earned highest aggregate profit worth Rs258 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that Pakistan stock market has earned highest aggregate profit worth Rs258 billion.

In a tweet, the minister said that Pakistan stock market earned highest profit in ten years despite coronavirus pandemic.