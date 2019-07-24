UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stops Heavy Quantity Of Expired Indian Sugar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 08:26 PM

Pakistan stops heavy quantity of expired Indian sugar

Some 258 containers loaded expired sugar heading to Afghanistan from India has been stop by PakistanUnusable sugar was transported to Kandahar through Karachi Port

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th July, 2019) Some 258 containers loaded expired sugar heading to Afghanistan from India has been stop by PakistanUnusable sugar was transported to Kandahar through Karachi Port.

258 containers contain 6708 metric ton sugar, DG customs DR.

Surfaraz Warraich said.Indian sugar founds expired and unhealthful after lab testing. Tags of 2017-18 have been written on sugar bags. The case has been forwarded to custom and Judication collect orate.

