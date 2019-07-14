Pakistan stops issuing visas to North Korean nationals

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The federal government is said to have restricted Pakistan missions abroad from issuing visas to North Korean nationals.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal has confirmed that no work visa has been issued to North Koreans to work in Pakistan.

The Federal government is also said to have restricted Pakistan missions abroad from issuing visas to North Korean nationals.

Pakistan is fully implementing the United Nations Security Council sanctions related to North Korea. The UNSC Resolution 2375 passed in 2017 places a ban on issuing work authorities/visa to all Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) nationals except for which written contracts had been finalised prior to September 11, 2017.

Under the same resolution, all UN member states are obliged to repatriate all North Korean nationals earning income in their territories latest by December 22, 2019.