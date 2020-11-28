Pakistan Strategy Day brings laurels for PM Imran Khan

Renowned Japanese philosopher, author, and an advocate of nuclear disarmament Daisaku Ikeda said, the actions they took were based on their own decisions and choices, because individuals, link directly to the magnificent challenge of transforming human history

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ):Renowned Japanese philosopher, author, and an advocate of nuclear disarmament Daisaku Ikeda said, the actions they took were based on their own decisions and choices, because individuals, link directly to the magnificent challenge of transforming human history.

Similarly Thomas Carlyle, a noted British historian, and philosopher writes in his book 'On Heroes, Hero-Worship, and The Heroic in History,' said history is the biography of the great men: and a great man always move like a thunder, who storms the skies, while others are waiting to be stormed.� During the on-going global impact on the economy amid COVID-19, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has firmly exhibited a role of mother with responsibility, for the well being of the needy and destitute strata of the country, which is being acknowledged globally.

The World Economic Forum (WEF), in recognition of Pakistan's 'successful policies against Covid-19' had recently announced to mark November 25 as 'Pakistan Strategy Day', with Prime Minister Imran Khan chief guest at the event.

WEF while acknowledging Prime Minister Imran Khan's Covid-19 policies organised the event on Wednesday, November 25.

The premier participated as chief guest in the interactive-dialogue with the WEF President, B�rge Brende and Chief Executive Officers, chairpersons of the leading global corporations and WEF partner companies.

While addressing the Country Strategy Dialogue (CSD) on Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan, like other parts of the world hit by the second wave of COVID-19, was not going for a complete lockdown but would only shut the non-essential sectors like public gatherings etc.

The Prime Minister delivered his address on various subjects, including how the country tackled the first wave of COVID-19: through effective measures and saved the people from economic effects, the strategy for second wave of novel coronavirus, policies of government for economic revival, and economic opportunities being generated by the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Prime Minister Imran Khan and his incumbent PTI government had played an unprecedented role in culminating the first wave of COVID-19, while supporting the poor people through various packages and coordinated relief strategies, Punjab government spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema told APP.

To contain the COVID-19 and provide people timely relief, a new body namely National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was established on the direction of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, which was streamlining the working through latest advisory and relief operations to help the needy strata while playing a key role in fighting against COVID-19, she said.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus lockdown and restrictions could have severely affected�daily wagers and low-income class if PM's policies would not be timely implemented in Pakistan, where those who fall in this category earn on average less than US $, two a day, the World Bank said in its statement.

According to Asian Development Bank (ADB) data statistics, a total of 24.3 percent of the population of Pakistan lives below the line of national poverty, whereas 3.

9 percent of the low earning class has the capacity of purchasing up to U $ 1.90.Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) president Mian Anjum Nisar while eulogizing the WEF's marking of Pakistan Strategy Day told APP that PM Imran Khan's initiatives were moving in upward direction to overcome poverty and Covid-19.� To boost economic growth trajectory upward, the government on the direction of the Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision to re-activate the construction industry, was globally hailed as the construction sector was considered as the mother of all industries, which share the chunk contribution at national and global level economies, he said.

Acknowledging the efforts, strategies and policies toward poverty eradication and lockdown policy amid novel coronavirus, the World Economic Forum (WEF) has honoured the Prime Minister Imran Khan and the country by commemorating Pakistan's "successful policies" against the novel coronavirus, senator Faisal Javed Khan said in his tweet on Tuesday.

The forum has acknowledged the premier's successful policies to contain the virus, it announced to celebrate "Pakistan Strategy Day" on Wednesday, he added. Senator Faisal Javed Khan said marking the great day was a massive success and yet another endorsement of Pakistan's brilliant strategy of handling both coronavirus and economy.

Faisal lauded the Prime Minister's efforts to overcome the prevailing situation, adding, the World Economic Forum (WEF) would display Pakistan's handling of the deadly virus as a case study.� The other international forums and institutions have also stressed to learn from the country's efforts and response in containing the virus, he added.

It may be mentioned here that the prominent investors, businessmen and industrialists from around the world attended the honour session and speech of the premier at the event.

So far, an amount of Rs. 65.249 billion had been distributed among 5.437 million deserving families of the country under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme Category II and III, special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar had revealed this in her tweet.

It may be mentioned here that Ehsaas programme has been acknowledged globally for uplifting the marginalized segments of the society, and is the biggest cash relief distribution programme by the government in the history of the country.

A document of Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme, while giving the detail of the breakup of the amount reveals that an amount of Rs. 13,027,092,000 had been disbursed among 1,085,591 families and beneficiaries of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while Rs. 26.27 billion among the 2,189,820 families in Punjab province and Rs. 22.086 billion among 1,840,565 needy beneficiaries in Sindh.

Similarly, an amount of Rs.1.028 billion had been disbursed among 85,712 families and beneficiaries of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, while Rs.2.27 billion were distributed among 189,594 families of Balochistan.

Likewise Rs.381,672,000 were given to 31,806 families and beneficiaries in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) while Rs. 172,056,000 were distributed among 14,338 families of the Federal Capital territory, Islamabad, it adds.