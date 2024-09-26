Open Menu

Pakistan Strengthens Automotive Ties With China, Eyes Joint Innovation In EV Sector

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Pakistan strengthens automotive ties with China, eyes joint innovation in EV sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Pakistan's Consul General in Shanghai, Shehzad Ahmad Khan, reaffirmed Pakistan's steadfast commitment to enhancing its bilateral relations with China, with a particular focus on the rapidly growing automotive sector.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of a four-day 2024 Taizhou International Automobile Industry Expo, he said Taizhou's pivotal role as a trailblazer in China's automobile industry and praised the city's innovative achievements and its substantial contributions to the global market.

Highlighting the importance of technological collaboration, Shehzad emphasized the potential for groundbreaking advancements in automotive technology through joint efforts between Pakistani and Chinese enterprises. "Such collaboration can drive significant strides in knowledge sharing, capacity building, and sustainable practices within the industry," he said, as reported by China Economic Net on Thursday.

He further stressed the need for a comprehensive framework of cooperation encompassing research and development, manufacturing, and market access.

“By working together, we can shape a future where clean, efficient, and sustainable mobility solutions are accessible to all,” he added.

Taizhou, renowned as the ‘First City of Private Automobile Manufacturing’ in China, is home to five national automobile industry bases and over 6,000 automobile and parts enterprises. The expo, which covers six exhibition halls across 50,000 square meters, features 2,500 booths showcasing the latest products and technologies in the sector.

On the sidelines of the expo, Shehzad organized an Electric Vehicle (EV) investment conference. The event brought together key stakeholders from both countries, including industry leaders, officials, and potential investors, to explore opportunities in Pakistan’s EV sector. Discussions focused on investment prospects in manufacturing, infrastructure development, and supply chain management.

The 2024 Taizhou International Automobile Industry Expo marks a significant step in further solidifying Pakistan-China relations, particularly in fostering innovation and growth in the automotive industry.

