Pakistan strengthens cultural heritage through preservation and digitalization

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) In a major push to preserve and promote Pakistan's rich cultural heritage, the National Heritage and Culture Division has launched key initiatives over the past year, ensuring that the countrys historical and artistic legacy receives the attention it deserves.

From revitalizing historical sites to digitizing invaluable cultural assets, the Division is strengthening Pakistans national identity while enhancing its global cultural presence.

According to an official source, the Division has overcome financial and administrative constraints to make significant progress in heritage conservation.

For the first time in years, serious efforts are underway to nominate Pakistans heritage sites for UNESCOs World Heritage List, with submissions planned for 2025.

Efforts to secure recognition for Pakistans intangible cultural heritage are also advancing. Meanwhile, major conservation projects have been undertaken, including the restoration of the Buddhist Stupa at Ban Faqiran and Shah Allah Ditta Caves, with excavation work expanding to new historically significant sites.

A large-scale digital preservation effort is underway, with over 20000 hours of archival content digitized to safeguard Pakistans artistic and literary heritage.

A digital platform for artisans has been introduced, providing craftsmen with global market access. Key literary works, including the digitization of urdu dictionaries and Zia Mohyuddins archival material, are now available in digital formats, ensuring greater accessibility to the nations cultural treasures.

Museums and cultural institutions have been upgraded to enhance visitor experiences. The museums at Lok Virsa, Karachi, and Islamabad have been refurbished, while the Gandhara Heritage Center and the National Museum in Islamabad are under development.

These efforts are expected to boost heritage tourism and provide an enriched cultural experience to visitors.

International cultural diplomacy has gained momentum, with over 30 Memorandums of Understanding MoUs signed with various countries to promote cultural exchanges.

Pakistani artifacts have been showcased in Qatar and the Netherlands, with upcoming exhibitions planned in Thailand, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam. Additionally, cultural delegations are preparing for international tours to Bangladesh, Central Asia, Russia, and the middle East, reinforcing Pakistans commitment to strengthening its cultural footprint abroad.

Public engagement with cultural activities has reached new heights. The 2024 Lok Mela attracted over 250000 visitors, offering a platform for 500 artisans and folk artists. The launch of the Heritage of Pakistan app, documenting over 6000 cultural and religious sites, has improved digital access to Pakistans heritage.

The National library welcomed over 225000 readers, while the Iqbal Academys website recorded 11 million visitors, making hundreds of books and cultural resources freely accessible online.

To promote national cohesion and interfaith harmony, a Centre of Excellence on National Cohesion has been established at Lok Virsa. Events such as the Vesak Festival in Islamabad and Jashan-e-Nowroz celebrations have reinforced Pakistans cultural diversity and diplomatic engagement.

Moving forward, the Division is reviewing the Culture Policy 2018 to better integrate the creative sector into national development plans.

A nationwide E-Bazaar platform is also in the works to help artisans market their products internationally, creating economic opportunities for Pakistans creative industry.

These initiatives have been widely praised for strengthening national identity, promoting cultural diplomacy, and safeguarding Pakistans heritage. With a renewed focus on heritage preservation, digital innovation, and international engagement, the National Heritage and Culture Division is ensuring that Pakistans cultural legacy continues to thrive for future generations.