Pakistan Strengthens Cultural Heritage Through Preservation And Digitalization
Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) In a major push to preserve and promote Pakistan's rich cultural heritage, the National Heritage and Culture Division has launched key initiatives over the past year, ensuring that the countrys historical and artistic legacy receives the attention it deserves.
From revitalizing historical sites to digitizing invaluable cultural assets, the Division is strengthening Pakistans national identity while enhancing its global cultural presence.
According to an official source, the Division has overcome financial and administrative constraints to make significant progress in heritage conservation.
For the first time in years, serious efforts are underway to nominate Pakistans heritage sites for UNESCOs World Heritage List, with submissions planned for 2025.
Efforts to secure recognition for Pakistans intangible cultural heritage are also advancing. Meanwhile, major conservation projects have been undertaken, including the restoration of the Buddhist Stupa at Ban Faqiran and Shah Allah Ditta Caves, with excavation work expanding to new historically significant sites.
A large-scale digital preservation effort is underway, with over 20000 hours of archival content digitized to safeguard Pakistans artistic and literary heritage.
A digital platform for artisans has been introduced, providing craftsmen with global market access. Key literary works, including the digitization of urdu dictionaries and Zia Mohyuddins archival material, are now available in digital formats, ensuring greater accessibility to the nations cultural treasures.
Museums and cultural institutions have been upgraded to enhance visitor experiences. The museums at Lok Virsa, Karachi, and Islamabad have been refurbished, while the Gandhara Heritage Center and the National Museum in Islamabad are under development.
These efforts are expected to boost heritage tourism and provide an enriched cultural experience to visitors.
International cultural diplomacy has gained momentum, with over 30 Memorandums of Understanding MoUs signed with various countries to promote cultural exchanges.
Pakistani artifacts have been showcased in Qatar and the Netherlands, with upcoming exhibitions planned in Thailand, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam. Additionally, cultural delegations are preparing for international tours to Bangladesh, Central Asia, Russia, and the middle East, reinforcing Pakistans commitment to strengthening its cultural footprint abroad.
Public engagement with cultural activities has reached new heights. The 2024 Lok Mela attracted over 250000 visitors, offering a platform for 500 artisans and folk artists. The launch of the Heritage of Pakistan app, documenting over 6000 cultural and religious sites, has improved digital access to Pakistans heritage.
The National library welcomed over 225000 readers, while the Iqbal Academys website recorded 11 million visitors, making hundreds of books and cultural resources freely accessible online.
To promote national cohesion and interfaith harmony, a Centre of Excellence on National Cohesion has been established at Lok Virsa. Events such as the Vesak Festival in Islamabad and Jashan-e-Nowroz celebrations have reinforced Pakistans cultural diversity and diplomatic engagement.
Moving forward, the Division is reviewing the Culture Policy 2018 to better integrate the creative sector into national development plans.
A nationwide E-Bazaar platform is also in the works to help artisans market their products internationally, creating economic opportunities for Pakistans creative industry.
These initiatives have been widely praised for strengthening national identity, promoting cultural diplomacy, and safeguarding Pakistans heritage. With a renewed focus on heritage preservation, digital innovation, and international engagement, the National Heritage and Culture Division is ensuring that Pakistans cultural legacy continues to thrive for future generations.
Recent Stories
Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage terminal at Khalifa Port
AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 residential units to support 'Fat ..
Jafza expands Logistics Park with AED90 million investment t
Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Zhongguancun Forum opens in Beijing to explore tech innovations
Emaar Development approves AED2.7 billion dividend for 2024
UAE Team Emirates-XRG takes lead in Classic Brugge-De Panne, Volta a Catalunya
Korea wildfire death toll rises to 26
Abu Dhabi Aviation partner with Archer to deploy first 'Midnight' electric aircr ..
China launches new data relay satellite
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CUI Wah goes green: 400kW Solar Power System inaugurated to reduce carbon footprint6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan strengthens cultural heritage through preservation and digitalization6 minutes ago
-
Faizan-e-Madina hosts largest Sunnah Itikaf in federal capital6 minutes ago
-
Man found dead at private hotel6 minutes ago
-
President condemns blast near police mobile in Quetta16 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh chairs meeting to review Z A Bhutto death anniversary arrangements26 minutes ago
-
Modi Administration intensifies crackdown on pro-freedom activists in IIOJK: Hurriyat Leader26 minutes ago
-
Hindu community delegation meets Minister Ramesh Arora26 minutes ago
-
Planting trees vital for a healthy environment: Tahira36 minutes ago
-
Chandni Chowk Flyover Market: A new hub for traditional delicacies during Ramzan36 minutes ago
-
Gujrat University announces exam results36 minutes ago
-
Two killed, 17 injured in Quetta blast46 minutes ago