Pakistan Strengthens Support For Somalia’s National Identification System
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) A high-level delegation from NADRA Pakistan, led by the Chief Project Officer (CPO) of NADRA, visited Somalia to engage with key stakeholders in the country's national identity ecosystem. Pakistan is supporting Somalia in the successful implementation of the Somali National Identification System (SNIDS), which is being developed with financial and technical assistance from the Government of Pakistan. As part of this commitment, NADRA delivered critical capacity-building equipment, including state-of-the-art ID card personalization machines, secure ID cards, and advanced data center infrastructure.
The delegation held productive discussions with the leadership of the National Identification & Registration Authority (NIRA) Somalia, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Interior, Federal Affairs & Reconciliation (MOIFAR), Director General MOIFAR, Director General NIRA, Chairman Election Commission (NIEBC) Somalia, Director General Somali National Bureau of Statistics along with other senior officials from the Government of Somalia.
In addition to delivering essential equipment, NADRA is working closely with NIRA Somalia to introduce cutting-edge biometric verification services, an online enrollment portal, and self-enrollment applications. These initiatives aim to accelerate the SNIDS enrollment drive while enhancing secure Know Your Customer (KYC) services for both public and private sector entities in Somalia. The Government of Pakistan and NADRA remains committed to support Government of Somalia’s efforts for providing world-class identity solutions. This collaboration underscores the strong relation ties between Pakistan and Somalia.
Recent Stories
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi marks 10th anniversary of healthcare transformation
Dubai Health leads organ donation efforts in UAE
End of March final deadline to update tax records without administrative penalti ..
MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for document attestation, criminal recor ..
RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth in 2024
Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangladesh military
Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi
IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment appeal
Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verification for arms licenses
Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number online charity auction to support ..
GCAA issues first national regulation for certifying air navigation service prov ..
Suicide bomber detonates himself at Upper Jandola Fort in South Waziristan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RDA accelerates operation against illegal constructions, encroachments6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Strengthens support for Somalia’s national identification system6 minutes ago
-
Wani lambastes India for imposing Ban on Kashmiri outfits6 minutes ago
-
ECC approves amendments to net-metering regulations6 minutes ago
-
Security forces foil terrorist attack in Jandola,eliminate 10 militants6 minutes ago
-
Officers involve in illegal detention of citizens removed from posts: IGP tells IHC6 minutes ago
-
Minister Yousaf, Archbishop Joseph discuss religious tolerance, interfaith harmony6 minutes ago
-
PU improves in QS subject ranking worldwide6 minutes ago
-
Life term awarded to 2 for killing lawyer during robbery16 minutes ago
-
Police begin crackdown under Tenancy Act16 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad directs immediate resolution of public issues and improved service delivery16 minutes ago
-
Punjab Culture Day postponed to April 1416 minutes ago