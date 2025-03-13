Open Menu

Pakistan Strengthens Support For Somalia’s National Identification System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2025 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) A high-level delegation from NADRA Pakistan, led by the Chief Project Officer (CPO) of NADRA, visited Somalia to engage with key stakeholders in the country's national identity ecosystem. Pakistan is supporting Somalia in the successful implementation of the Somali National Identification System (SNIDS), which is being developed with financial and technical assistance from the Government of Pakistan. As part of this commitment, NADRA delivered critical capacity-building equipment, including state-of-the-art ID card personalization machines, secure ID cards, and advanced data center infrastructure.

The delegation held productive discussions with the leadership of the National Identification & Registration Authority (NIRA) Somalia, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Interior, Federal Affairs & Reconciliation (MOIFAR), Director General MOIFAR, Director General NIRA, Chairman Election Commission (NIEBC) Somalia, Director General Somali National Bureau of Statistics along with other senior officials from the Government of Somalia.

In addition to delivering essential equipment, NADRA is working closely with NIRA Somalia to introduce cutting-edge biometric verification services, an online enrollment portal, and self-enrollment applications. These initiatives aim to accelerate the SNIDS enrollment drive while enhancing secure Know Your Customer (KYC) services for both public and private sector entities in Somalia. The Government of Pakistan and NADRA remains committed to support Government of Somalia’s efforts for providing world-class identity solutions. This collaboration underscores the strong relation ties between Pakistan and Somalia.

