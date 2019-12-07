UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stresses For Realistic Mandates For UN Peacekeeping Operations

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 03:02 PM

Pakistan stresses for realistic mandates for UN peacekeeping operations

Pakistan has underscored the need for realistic mandates for U.N. peacekeeping operations, with adequate resources, to face challenges in the world's troubled regions

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th December, 2019) Pakistan has underscored the need for realistic mandates for U.N. peacekeeping operations, with adequate resources, to face challenges in the world's troubled regions.First Secretary at Pakistan's Mission to the UN, Rajeel Mohsin said this in a meeting held to review action to improve peacekeeping performance at all levels, both at Headquarters in New York and in the field.

He said rather than focusing just on cutting costs and troop numbers, operations must dictate logistics, and not the other way around.On his part, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he welcomes opportunities to review effectiveness of world body's peacekeeping.Pakistan is one of the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping, with over five thousand troops serving in missions in hotspots around the world.

