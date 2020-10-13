UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Stresses Redoubling Efforts At UN, Other Platforms To Mitigate Disaster Risks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 03:30 PM

Pakistan stresses redoubling efforts at UN, other platforms to mitigate disaster risks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Tuesday stressed the need for redoubling the efforts under the United Nations and other international platforms to mitigate risks of disasters and save lives by knowledge sharing and technology transfer.

On International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, the Foreign Office in a statement said as a natural disaster prone country, Pakistan had come a long way in terms of policy development, institutional capacity building, coordination and coherence.

The Foreign Office mentioned that this year, the day was being marked at amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasizing that Pakistan successfully contained the initial outbreak, and was continuing to mitigate its long-term socio-economic impacts.

  "We have strengthened the response capacity of our institutions at the national, provincial and local (district) levels. The strength of our governance systems was tested in the first wave of COVID-19 pandemic," it said.

It said Pakistan launched its renewed 'National Disaster Response Plan 2019' with a view to improving the level of preparedness and strengthening the capacity of the country to respond.

It addresses multiple potential challenges including floods, earthquakes, avalanches, droughts and industrial hazards.  \932

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office Technology United Nations 2019

Recent Stories

Moeed W.Yusuf appears on The Wire to discuss Pak-I ..

7 minutes ago

Germany Reports Highest Deflation Since January 20 ..

10 minutes ago

Belarusian Interior Ministry Says Molotov Cocktail ..

10 minutes ago

Rights Group Accuses Venezuela of Holding Returnee ..

10 minutes ago

Ex-Bolivian Leader Morales Accuses US of Meddling ..

14 minutes ago

Gunman Kills His Entire Family, Injures 2 Soldiers ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.