Pakistan stresses shared responsibility to protect migratory birds on World Migratory Bird Day 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Pakistan marked World Migratory Bird Day (WMBD) 2025 with a call for collective action to safeguard migratory birds, emphasizing their critical role in maintaining ecosystems, supporting agriculture, and signaling environmental changes.

Muhammad Saleem Shaikh, spokesperson for the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, stated that over two-thirds of Pakistan’s 668 bird species are migratory, making their conservation a national and international priority.

This year’s theme, “Shared Spaces: Creating Bird-Friendly Cities and Communities,” highlights the need for urban planning that protects birds from threats like habitat loss, light pollution, and collisions with buildings.

"Pakistan serves as a crucial stopover and breeding ground for migratory birds," Shaikh said. "Their conservation is not just an ecological duty but also a commitment under global agreements like the UN Convention on Migratory Species."

He outlined risks such as rapid urbanization, glass buildings, and illegal hunting, urging measures like bird-safe architecture, reduced light pollution, wetland preservation, and native vegetation planting.

Migratory birds, he noted, are vital for pollination, pest control, and indicating environmental health.

Pakistan is a signatory to the UN Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species (CMS), and Shaikh stressed the importance of collaboration among policymakers, researchers, and communities.

"Environmental protection is a shared responsibility," he said. "We must build cities that balance progress and nature."

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable urban development and public awareness to reverse declining bird populations. "Protecting these birds means safeguarding our environment and fulfilling global obligations," Shaikh added.

World Migratory Bird Day 2025 serves as a reminder that even small actions can secure a future for migratory birds and the planet.