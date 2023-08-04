Open Menu

Pakistan Stresses To Implement UNSC Resolutions On Kashmir

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 04, 2023 | 11:59 AM

Pakistan stresses to implement UNSC resolutions on Kashmir

Conflict-Induced Global Food Security in New York Deputy Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN Ambassador Aamir Khan calls for a UN supervised plebiscite to enable the people of Jammu and Kashmir to exercise their inalienable right to self determination.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 4th, 2023) Pakistan on Friday stressed for implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions regarding Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at the UN Security Council High-Level Open Debate on Famine and Conflict-Induced Global Food Security in New York, Deputy Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN , Ambassador Aamir Khan called for a UN supervised plebiscite to enable the pepole of Jammu and Kashmir to exercise their inalienable right to self determination.

Ambassador Aamir Khan said the world community must ensure that economic deprivation and food insecurity are not utilized by the Indian occupation to crush the legitimate freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people.

He said the best solution to food insecurity in conflict zones is the earliest cessation of the use of force and violence and the durable and just solution to these conflicts.

Alluding to the situation in Afghanistan, the Ambassador assured that Pakistan will continue to provide support to the 29 million Afghans in need of humanitarian assistance and to help revive Afghanistan’s economy.

Ambassador Aamir Khan also urged to support the early end of the war in Ukraine in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter and international agreements. He said Pakistan has commended the UN Secretary-General’s Black Sea Grain initiative, which aimed to ease the impact of the Ukraine war and accompanying restrictions on food security. He expressed hope that this agreement will be revived at the earliest with the concurrence of the parties and implemented effectively and comprehensively.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan World United Nations Ukraine Aamir Khan Jammu New York Agreement Best Million

Recent Stories

ADNOC to acquire 30% equity stake in Absheron gas ..

ADNOC to acquire 30% equity stake in Absheron gas field

16 minutes ago
 PM to inaugurate "Salam Pakistan" brand, "e-Portal ..

PM to inaugurate "Salam Pakistan" brand, "e-Portal" today

21 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5 ..

Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5Bln Crypto Scheme - Justice De ..

12 hours ago
 US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Pa ..

US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Passing Through Strait of Hormuz ..

12 hours ago
Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military O ..

Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military Operation of ECOWAS in Niger - ..

12 hours ago
 Senate body unanimously passes Ruet-e-Hilal, Hajj ..

Senate body unanimously passes Ruet-e-Hilal, Hajj & Umrah Regulation Bills, 2023 ..

12 hours ago
 Climate change, population growth, urbanization, p ..

Climate change, population growth, urbanization, placing strains on freshwater s ..

12 hours ago
 Govt's responsibility to make environment inclusiv ..

Govt's responsibility to make environment inclusive for differently-abled people ..

12 hours ago
 Public welfare projects mainstay of my 15-month go ..

Public welfare projects mainstay of my 15-month govt: PM

12 hours ago
 Oil Rally Likely to Run Into 6th Week as Saudis Ag ..

Oil Rally Likely to Run Into 6th Week as Saudis Again Add to Production Cuts

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan