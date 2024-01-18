Pakistan Strikes Terrorists' Hideouts In Iran; Several Terrorists Killed: FO
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2024 | 10:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Pakistan on Thursday morning carried out a series of "highly coordinated" and "specifically targeted precision" military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran, killing a number of terrorists.
"This morning Pakistan undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran. A number of terrorists were killed during the Intelligence-based operation – codenamed ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar'," Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.
She said that over the last several years, in bilateral engagements with Iran, Pakistan had consistently shared its serious concerns about the safe havens and sanctuaries enjoyed by Pakistani-origin terrorists calling themselves Sarmachars on the ungoverned spaces inside Iran.
Pakistan also shared multiple dossiers with concrete evidence of the presence and activities of these terrorists, she added.
"However, because of a lack of action on our serious concerns, these so-called Sarmachars continued to spill the blood of innocent Pakistanis with impunity. This morning’s action was taken in light of credible intelligence of impending large-scale terrorist activities by these so-called Sarmachars," the spokesperson remarked.
She said the action was a manifestation of Pakistan’s unflinching resolve to protect and defend its national security against all threats.
Spokesperson Baloch said that the successful execution of the said "highly complex operation" was also a testimony to the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces. Pakistan will continue to take all necessary steps to preserve the safety and security of its people which is sacrosanct, inviolable and sacred.
She reiterated that Pakistan fully respected the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The sole objective of today’s act was in pursuit of Pakistan’s own security and national interest which is paramount and cannot be compromised, she added.
She said that as a responsible member of the international community, Pakistan upheld the principles and purposes of the UN Charter including territorial integrity and sovereignty of member states.
The spokesperson said that guided by the said principles, and in exercise of the legitimate rights within international law, Pakistan would never allow its sovereignty and territorial integrity to be challenged, under any pretext or circumstances.
"Iran is a brotherly country and the people of Pakistan have great respect and affection for the Iranian people. We have always emphasized dialogue and cooperation in confronting common challenges including the menace of terrorism and will continue to endeavour to find joint solutions," the spokesperson added.
