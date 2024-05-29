Pakistan Strives To Preserve Buddha Heritage, Spreading Its Peaceful Message: Jamy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Federal Secretary Ministry of National Heritage and Culture Nasir Hassan Jamy on Wednesday said that Pakistan was spearheading the efforts to preserve and protect the Buddha heritage and had also accelerated the efforts to spread the peaceful message of Buddha and Silk Road.
The federal secretary, in his opening remarks at the third session of the two-day symposium titled "From Gandhara to the World: The Legacy of Gandharan Buddhism" held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here, said that Pakistan placed a great emphasis on tracing the roots of Buddhism in Pakistan and other countries.
The two-day event brought together religious leaders and experts from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam, besides scholars, diplomats, historians and art enthusiasts to provide them a platform to exchange ideas and foster connections.
He said the ancient Gandhara civilization left indelible footprints in the realm of art, architecture, culture and spirituality with Lord Buddha being its central figure having an odyssey of spreading knowledge, wisdom, peace and harmony.
Jamy said that besides introducing Buddhism to China and the greater part of East Asia, Gandhara civilization also contributed to embellishing the rich cultural tapestry of modern Pakistan.
He said that Gandhara civilization also led to the early linkages between Pakistan and China as many Chinese monks traveled along ancient Silk Roads to arrive at Buddhist seminaries.
The federal secretary said that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had revived that spirit of openness, transparency, and discovery which in ancient times had brought about the fruitful exchange of goods, ideas and cultural influences between several countries and civilizations.
Assuring his ministry's support and cooperation, he said that the best way of paying tribute to Gandhara civilization was to continue researching the subject and reinvigorate the Buddha's message of peace and harmony.
The third session titled "Pilgrimage" focused on legacy and bringing people together wherein the experts deliberated on the ways to promote Buddhist tourism and foster interactions and promote cultural exchanges.
Recent Stories
UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on students
Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar Pahariya
At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accident
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024
NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..
NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad
Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Noose around profiteers, hoarders being tightened: DC15 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to complete sowing of cauliflower by mid June25 minutes ago
-
CDA chief orders comprehensive upgrade plan for Islamabad centers35 minutes ago
-
Mango Festival aligning with modern requirements to boost mango exports35 minutes ago
-
On UN Peacekeepers Day, PM lauds Blue Helmets' contributions to peace35 minutes ago
-
Excise deptt offers civic facilities under ICT doorstep initiative45 minutes ago
-
Rise in temperature increases skin-related disease45 minutes ago
-
ASI shot dead55 minutes ago
-
BISE announces dates for practical papers1 hour ago
-
Police arrest accused in injured condition1 hour ago
-
LFK report highlights rising concerns of settler colonialism in Kashmir2 hours ago
-
Governor presides meeting to review progress on PSDP projects in Sindh2 hours ago