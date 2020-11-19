Pakistan striving to contain Corona spread: Dr Faisal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Faisal Sultan on Thursday said Pakistan was making sincere efforts to contain spread of corona, ensuring gains made so far in other areas are not impeded

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Faisal Sultan on Thursday said Pakistan was making sincere efforts to contain spread of corona, ensuring gains made so far in other areas are not impeded.

Addressing a virtual press briefing along with Ministers of Health of World Health Organization (WHO) Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMR), Dr Faisal Sultan assured that Pakistan would continue to collectively work together towards global, regional, and specific goals of universal health coverage.

He said, "Pakistan is a country affected not just by COVID-19. Our population is exposed to insecurity, natural disasters, and other emergencies. We are also battling polio, and our decade long efforts to eradicate this disease have now being impacted by COVID-19, as polio staff and resources are diverted to the pandemic response." He said Pakistan has made various achievements in battling COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. "We were able to significantly reduce transmission by July and August this year, however, like many countries around the world, easing of lockdowns resulted in a resurgence of cases in October. This required a strategic review of our response." Sultan said since beginning of our first case of COVID-19 on February 26, WHO has played a key role in helping Pakistan, whether remotely, or though in-country missions.

In October, a team from WHO's Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean visited Pakistan to review some of the lessons learned to strategize, offer technical guidance and recommendations for a stronger, more robust response to COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

He said there was a need for rapid review on what worked well and what needed to be improved for planning a more effective response to the pandemic.

He said specific objectives that were set out for the mission included providing technical assistance in strategic planning in the short, middle and longer-term for the four pillars of the COVID-19 response.

Dr Faisal added that these pillars included reviewing progress towards Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response, examining the situation on the Points of Entry, initiating work on essential health services to align with the targets of PHC for UHC and reviewing risk communication and community engagement.

Dr Faisal said, "I worked closely with WHO throughout the mission and to review the mission findings, focusing on specific areas for a revised approach.

" He said there were well functioning multiple disease surveillance systems in Pakistan with some outstanding achievements with case-based reporting in polio, VPD, COVID-19 and solid aggregated reporting for some vertical programme using DHIS2 in malaria, TB, HIV etc.

However, he added, there was a need to progressively build and expand by disease, programs and geographical coverage with governance implementation and resource management, data convergence, strengthening key technical aspects and ensuring quality assurance.

He said COVID has led Pakistan to rethink approach for managing Points of Entry (PoE). While there was a vision for sustainable improvement with ongoing collaboration on the plan, findings for Points of Entry identified five paramount.

Critical needs included sustainable human resource with capacity building, prioritize investments in new quarantine infrastructure and mapping of available facilities, establish professional training programme for PoE tailored for both health and non-health staff, restructure and modify physical PoE premises to reduce risk of transmission, data management and sharing with stakeholders.

Taking advantage of the already well established and wide community-based networks within the polio programme allowed the government to replicate it for COVID-19.

"In a country as geographically complex as Pakistan, we depended heavily on our wealth of experience acquired on social and digital media platforms, as well as local community outreach that also included listening tools used for rumor management and two-way communication with communities."He said there were limited resources and seasoned expertise dedicated to RCCE at Federal and provincial levels, capacity building lacked integration and need for consolidating all monitoring and evaluation mechanisms, and this was an area they were working on to build together with WHO and partners.

"Like many countries, we are adapting our response as the situation evolves. We also know that our response to COVID-19, while taking up resources and capacities, should not allow up to forget the need to continue essential health care services, while ensuring proper infection prevention and control measures in all Primary health care settings."