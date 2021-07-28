Pakistan striving to maintain peace in region including Afghanistan: Hamza Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Balochistan provincial leader Hamza Khan Nasar on Wednesday said Pakistan is trying to maintain peace in the region including Afghanistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Balochistan provincial leader Hamza Khan Nasar on Wednesday said Pakistan is trying to maintain peace in the region including Afghanistan.

In a statement, he said India is playing its negative role to destabilize peace through terrorists' activities in respective areas.

He maintained Pakistan has played its role for peace in Afghanistan in full good faith but India does not want peace in Afghanistan.

"Pakistan is a peace-loving country and all peace-loving countries appreciate Pakistan's role in this regard," he said.

He said Pakistan was not supporting or opposing any group in Afghanistan because the decision is now up to the Afghan people in Afghanistan adding Pakistan has always stood for peace and we would continue to play our role for peace because peace in Afghanistan will be of the greatest benefit to Pakistan.

In the war on terror, the people of Pakistan and the security forces have made the most sacrifices, he said.

Hamza Khan Nasar said law and order situation was improved in Pakistan due to the Pakistan Army and other security forces and added that India was always making conspiracies to destabilize the peace in the country.

Despite, India is also involved in the anarchy and terrorist activities in Balochistan which has been using the land of Afghanistan for its nefarious purposes, he claimed.

He said the entire Pakistani nation is united against Indian conspiracies which would be foiled by people and security forces for stability of the country.