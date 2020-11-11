UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Strongly Committed To Timely Completion Of CPEC Projects: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 07:30 PM

Pakistan strongly committed to timely completion of CPEC projects: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan, while terming the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a transformational project, Wednesday reiterated Pakistan's strong commitment to timely completion of CPEC projects.

He also underlined the importance of Special Economic Zones (SEZs), relocation of industry, and enhanced productivity in the agriculture sector.  The prime minister was talking to Nong Rong, the new Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, who called on him here.  He congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and extended the best wishes for a fruitful term.

  The prime minister affirmed the time-tested Pakistan-China "All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership".

During the meeting, mutual support on issues of core national interest for Pakistan and China was reaffirmed.

Ambassador Nong Rong thanked the prime minister for receiving him and assured that China would fully support speedy completion of CPEC projects as well as industrialization in Pakistan, and would deepen cooperation with Pakistan in the agriculture sector.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister China Agriculture CPEC Industry Best

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, German Minister of Foreign Aff ..

51 minutes ago

DP World to host Breakbulk Middle East in February ..

1 hour ago

Kamala Harris makes history in powerful position e ..

1 hour ago

National U19 Three-Day Tournament: Arham and Mubas ..

1 hour ago

UAE, EU convene second session of Structural Dialo ..

2 hours ago

NCOC decides to ban large public gatherings amid f ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.