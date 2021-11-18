UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Strongly Condemn Extra-judicial Killings Of Five Kashmiries By Indian Forces

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 02:50 PM

Pakistan strongly condemn extra-judicial killings of five Kashmiries by Indian forces

Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said the recent killing spree of innocent Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces exposes the unspeakable violence being perpetrated by the "Hindutva" inspired extremist BJP-RSS combine that has turned IIOJK into an inferno.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2021) Pakistan on Thursday called upon the international community to take immediate notice of the state-terrorism by India and hold it accountable for egregious human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said the recent killing spree of innocent Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces exposes the unspeakable violence being perpetrated by the "Hindutva" inspired extremist BJP-RSS combine that has turned IIOJK into an inferno.

The statement said the killings of Kashmiri civilians also vindicate the irrefutable facts provided by Pakistan recently in a comprehensive dossier exposing human rights violations and war crimes committed by Indian occupation forces in IIOJK.

Talking about Kashmir issue, the spokesperson urged the international community to play its role for a just and peaceful resolution of the dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC's resolutions.

The spokesperson strongly condemned wanton extra-judicial killing of another five Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces in Kulgam area of Kashmir.

The Indian occupation forces have martyred at least 30 Kashmiris in fake encounters or so called “cordon and search operations” since 1st October this year.

