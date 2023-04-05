Close
Pakistan Strongly Condemn Israel Police Attack On Palestinian Worshipers In Al Aqsa Mosque

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 05, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Pakistan strongly condemn Israel police attack on Palestinian worshipers in Al Aqsa Mosque

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan and many others have said that the impunity granted to Israe has emboldened Tel Aviv to violate basic human rights with abandon.

Islamabad: : (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 5th, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday strongly condemned Israeli police attack on Palestinian worshippers in Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem.

In a Tweet today, he said the brutal attack is violative of sanctity of holy month of Ramazan.

The Prime Minister said the impunity granted to Israel has emboldened Tel Aviv to violate basic human rights with abandon.

Maryam Nawaz also said that “Israel's attacks on Al-Aqsa mosque & Gaza are a ruthless assault on Palestinian lives & worship.

A naked violation of human rights that demands urgent action by international community. We stand with our brothers & sisters in this time of heartbreak and pain. #FreePalestine,”.

PTI Chairman also said that “Strongly condemn this attack on worshippers in Al Aqsa mosque once again by Israeli forces esp during Holy month of Ramazan. It is OIC's responsibility to inform UNSC & int community that such barbaric acts cause immense hurt to Muslims across the world,”.

