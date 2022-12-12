UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Strongly Condemn Unprovoked ABF Firing At Chaman

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 12, 2022 | 11:07 AM

Pakistan strongly condemn unprovoked ABF firing at Chaman

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the Afghan Interim government should ensure that such incidents are not repeated.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 12th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday strongly condemned the unprovoked shelling and firing by Afghan Border Forces at Chaman, Balochistan resulting in martyrdom of several Pakistani citizens.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said that the Afghan Interim government should ensure that such incidents are not repeated.

Foreign Office condemned the unprovoked and indiscriminate firing on civilian population by Afghan border forces in Chaman, in which six Pakistani nationals were killed and seventeen others wounded.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said such unfortunate incidents are not in keeping with the brotherly ties between the two countries.

She said the Afghan authorities have been informed that recurrence of such incidents must be avoided and strictest possible action must be taken against those responsible.

The Spokesperson said it is the responsibility of both sides to protect civilians along the border.

She said the concerned authorities of both countries remain in contact to ensure that there is no further escalation of the situation and recurrence of such incidents is avoided.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah says the firing incident on Pak-Afghan border in Chaman and martyrdom of Pakistani citizens is very worrying and distressing.

Taking to Twitter, Rana Sanaullah said details regarding the incident are being collected.

The Interior Minister prayed for speedy recovery of the injured and directed Balochistan government to provide all possible medical facilities to them.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani have also expressed concern over the “unprovoked firing” from Afghan forces near the Chaman border. They condemned the attack on civilian population.

