UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Strongly Condemns Act Of Desecration Of Holy Quran In Denmark

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Pakistan strongly condemns act of desecration of Holy Quran in Denmark

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan on Saturday condemned in the strongest terms the senseless and deeply offensive act of desecration of the Holy Quran in Denmark, by the same Islamophobe who committed a similar act in Sweden a few days ago.

"This repetition of the vile act leaves little doubt in the minds of Muslims around the world that freedom of expression is being blatantly abused to spread religious hatred and incitement to violence," the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Pakistan's concerns were conveyed to the authorities in Denmark.

"We urge them to be mindful of the sentiments of the people of Pakistan and Muslims around the world and take steps to prevent such hateful and Islamophobic acts," it was further added.

Pakistan also called into question the legal framework behind which the Islamophobes hide and spread hatred with impunity.

At a time when there was an increasing need for inter-faith harmony and mutual respect for peaceful coexistence, the international community could not turn a blind eye to these hate mongers.

Pakistan reiterated its considered position that freedom of expression came with responsibilities.

"Pakistan also believes that it is the responsibility of the national governments as well as the international community to prevent these racist and Islampohobic acts", the spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Foreign Office Same Sweden Denmark Muslim

Recent Stories

Pakistan working closely with US to unlock climate ..

Pakistan working closely with US to unlock climate resilient ecosystem: Masood

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th January 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack near Jerusa ..

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack near Jerusalem synagogue

9 hours ago
 Dutch F-35 Fighter Jets Arrive in Poland for NATO ..

Dutch F-35 Fighter Jets Arrive in Poland for NATO Mission - NATO Air Command

12 hours ago
 Latest 'Twitter File' Release Reveals Company's Sk ..

Latest 'Twitter File' Release Reveals Company's Skepticism About Russian Bot Cla ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.