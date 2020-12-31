UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Strongly Condemns Attack At Aden Airport In Yemen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 12:42 AM

Pakistan strongly condemns attack at Aden airport in Yemen

Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned terrorist attack at Aden airport in Yemen in which the cabinet members of the newly formed government were targeted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned terrorist attack at Aden airport in Yemen in which the cabinet members of the newly formed government were targeted.

"We extend our sincere condolences on the loss of precious lives and wish speedy recovery for the injured.

We believe this attack was not just condemnable as an act of senseless violence and terrorism, it was also reprehensible as an attempt to undermine the recent efforts by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and its positive results, that aimed at fostering enhanced peace and security in Yemen," Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

Pakistan urged the international community to ensure respect for territorial integrity of Yemen and to support efforts aimed at promoting peace and security in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Terrorist Foreign Office Yemen Aden Saudi Arabia Government Cabinet Airport

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy highlights excellence and best pract ..

1 hour ago

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on Aden Air ..

2 hours ago

Central Ruet e Hilal Committee reconstituted; Mune ..

3 minutes ago

'Highly unlikely' vaccinated 91-year-old's death d ..

3 minutes ago

Two unidentified bodies found in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Trump's pardon for Blackwater Iraq guards an 'affr ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.