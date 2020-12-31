Pakistan strongly condemns attack at Aden airport in Yemen

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned terrorist attack at Aden airport in Yemen in which the cabinet members of the newly formed government were targeted.

"We extend our sincere condolences on the loss of precious lives and wish speedy recovery for the injured.

We believe this attack was not just condemnable as an act of senseless violence and terrorism, it was also reprehensible as an attempt to undermine the recent efforts by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and its positive results, that aimed at fostering enhanced peace and security in Yemen," Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

Pakistan urged the international community to ensure respect for territorial integrity of Yemen and to support efforts aimed at promoting peace and security in the country.