ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) : Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned attack on Abha airport in Saudi Arabia last night, resulting in one death and injuries to 21 others.

Pakistan reiterates its full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threat to its security and territorial integrity, the Foreign Office in a statement issued here said.