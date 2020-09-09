Pakistan strongly condemns attack on Afghanistan first VP Amrullah Saleh

(@fidahassanain)

Afghanistan Vice-President Amrullah Saleh escaped the terrorists’ attack in Kabul, however, two people were killed and and some guards of his convoy fell injured who were immediately shifted to nearby hospital for medical care.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2020) Pakistan strongly condemned the terrorist attack on convoy of First Vice President of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh.

Taking to Twitter, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said it was a matter of relief that Amrullah Saleh remained unharmed.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhari said they extend heartfelt sympathies and condolences to bereaved families and pray for swift recovery of those wounded.

Afghanistan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh escaped terrorist attack on his convoy in Kabul that claimed two lives and left many others injured on Wednesday.

The attack was carried out just ahead of long-awaited peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Qatar’s capital of Doha. Razwan Murad, a spokesman for Saleh’s office said that the bomb was targeted at Saleh’s convoy in which some of his bodyguards were also injured.

“Today, once again the enemy of Afghanistan tried to harm Saleh, but they failed in their evil aim, and Saleh escaped the attack unharmed," said, Murad, adding that nobody claimed responsibility for the attack.