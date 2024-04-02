Open Menu

Pakistan Strongly Condemns Attack On Iranian Consulate In Syria

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2024 | 07:20 AM

Pakistan strongly condemns attack on Iranian consulate in Syria

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the attack on the Consular Section of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus, Syria.

The Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, in a statement, offered the deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and the people and the Government of Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, in a statement, announced the killing of Generals Mohammad Reza Zahedi and Mohammad Hadi Haj Rahimi and five of their companions in the missile attack by Israel on the Iranian Consulate in Damascus.

"The attack is an unacceptable violation of the sovereignty of Syria and undermines its stability and security.

It is a violation of international law and the UN Charter," the spokesperson remarked.

She said that the attacks against diplomats or diplomatic facilities were also illegal under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.

Spokesperson Baloch said that the irresponsible act of the Israeli forces was a major escalation in an already volatile region.

"We call on the UN Security Council to prevent Israel from its adventurism in the region and its illegal acts attacking its neighbours and targeting foreign diplomatic facilities," she added.

