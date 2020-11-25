UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Strongly Condemns Blasts In Afghanistan's Bamiyan City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 04:26 PM

Pakistan strongly condemns blasts in Afghanistan's Bamiyan city

Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned blasts in Bamiyan city of Afghanistan, which resulted into loss of many precious human lives and injuries to several others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned blasts in Bamiyan city of Afghanistan, which resulted into loss of many precious human lives and injuries to several others.

According to media reports, the twin blasts hit a marketplace of Bamiyan on Tuesday, which killed over a dozen people and injured over 40 others.

"We convey our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for speedy recovery of those injured in these gruesome attacks," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

� He said Pakistan had noted with concern that as there was progress in the Afghan peace process, the increased terrorist attacks on civilian targets, including educational institutions and public spaces, were aimed at undermining the peace efforts.

"We, therefore, continue to underline the need to be vigilant about the designs of the spoilers," he remarked.

The spokesperson reiterated that Pakistan condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and stood in solidarity with Afghan nation in the hour of grief and reiterated its commitment to a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

